Kareena Kapoor Khan-Soha Ali Khan and more top nanad bhabi jodis in Bollywood
Here, take a look at stars who are good nanad and bhabi.
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023
Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are almost inseparable.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Divyanka and Riya (Vivek Dahiya's sister) when they meet, they have a blast.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba adores her bhabhi Dipika and is always seen spending quality time with her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji is closest to her brother Raja's wife Jyoti.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Twinkle Khanna and Alka Bhatia, Akshay Kumar's sister, are the BFFs you didn't know about.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mira Rajput may not be photographed with Sanah but they are close.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan and Gauri Khan have a sweet bond too.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani always show love to one another.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shweta Nanda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also have a great bonding.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone-Ritika Bhavnani love each other a lot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The news of their brother getting married may seem difficult to digest at first for these stars.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They are blessed to have a bhabi now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Urfi Javed's breast mould dress and more bizarre outfits that got severely trolled
Find Out More