Kareena Kapoor Khan-Soha Ali Khan and more top nanad bhabi jodis in Bollywood

Here, take a look at stars who are good nanad and bhabi.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2023

Soha Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are almost inseparable.

Divyanka and Riya (Vivek Dahiya's sister) when they meet, they have a blast.

Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba adores her bhabhi Dipika and is always seen spending quality time with her.

Rani Mukerji is closest to her brother Raja's wife Jyoti.

Twinkle Khanna and Alka Bhatia, Akshay Kumar's sister, are the BFFs you didn't know about.

Mira Rajput may not be photographed with Sanah but they are close.

Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan and Gauri Khan have a sweet bond too.

Alia Bhatt and Riddhima Kapoor Sahani always show love to one another.

Shweta Nanda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also have a great bonding.

Deepika Padukone-Ritika Bhavnani love each other a lot.

The news of their brother getting married may seem difficult to digest at first for these stars.

They are blessed to have a bhabi now.

