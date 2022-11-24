The diva was seen taking a challenge and doing Vasisthasana aka the Tree pose. It is indeed a difficult yoga pose.Source: Bollywood
The actress was relaxing herself as she sat on a yoga mat with legs folded and was seen focusing on her breathing.Source: Bollywood
Kareena was seen doing meditation which helps her keep herself calm.Source: Bollywood
Every morning Kareena likes to begin her day with yoga. She likes to do asanas which increases her flexibility.Source: Bollywood
The actress was seen practicing her agility on a yoga mat with total ease and comfort.Source: Bollywood
Kareena was seen doing the dancer's pose or Natarajasana under the guidance of her yoga instructor Anushka.Source: Bollywood
The actress had done pre-natal yoga which kept her fit during her pregnancy journey.Source: Bollywood
The actress is seen striking a cool pose as she does a few stretching exercise.Source: Bollywood
The actress was seen balancing her body on one leg and was doing a pretty difficult yoga pose.Source: Bollywood
The actress like to do yoga asanas which strengthen her back muscles. Now we know the secret behind her toned back.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!