Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur and Jeh's cutest latest pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan never forgets to make us smile with her cutest snaps with Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. Take a look at their sweetest photos here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2023
The actress had been to Switzerland after 3 years and posted a cute family photo from her Swiss vacation. She asked her fans what was in Tim's mouth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress had posted a family snap with husband Saif Ali Khan and children Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan, from Gstaad, where they celebrated new year at a luxurious party.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taimur and Jeh were joined by Sara and Saif as they posed for a rooftop sibling snap which was all things epic.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kapoor-Khan family was having a family moment when Jeh was seen throwing tantrums and doing his own bit of things.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Look at the way Jeh is looking at abba Saif who is feeding cake to Taimur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saba Pataudi aka Jeh and Taimur's bua clicked this snap where the kids were playing with one another.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amma Kareena took her babies on a beach vacation and this pretty moment was snapped by Kareena's sister Karisma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taimur tried his best to hold his heavy little brother Jeh and their expressions say it all.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena posted this snap where Saif was seen sitting with his sons- Ibrahim Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. It was all things sweet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taimur and Jeh looked the cutest in the perfect family Eid photo. What do you think?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
