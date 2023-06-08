Kareena Kapoor Khan takes us BTS of The Crew and shows us how she preps for a shot

Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared throwback photos from the sets of her next movie The Crew; check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023

The Crew

Kareena Kapoor Khan has posted cute BTS glimpses from The Crew.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

37th day

Bebo in her post mentioned that it is the 37th day of her shooting with The Crew.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Makeup

Do not forget this makeup routine that Kareena has with director Rajesh Krishnan and Mickey Contractor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Biscuits

The much-talked biscuits from the sets of The Crew have been out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Winged eyeliner

Bebo looked smoking hot in this photo from the sets of The Crew.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Impressive

Kareena with her black coffee and winged eyeliner looks too sultry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shooting

Bebo is shooting for The Crew with Rhea Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Makeup table

Coffee, snacks, and biscuits are what Kareena needs during The Crew shooting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About The Crew

The film is being produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Director

The Crew is being directed by Rajesh Krishnan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Story

Reportedly The Crew is around three women who are working and hustling with life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unexpected situations

As these women move ahead in life their destinies entangle them in a web of lies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

