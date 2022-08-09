Stylish moms of B-town

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gauri Khan, Anushka Sharma and more Bollywood divas who are stylish and sexy moms in the industry.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a hands-on mom for her two sons - Taimur and Jeh.

Source: Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a protective mom to her daughter Aaradhya.

Source: Bollywood

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is one of the most stunning actresses in the industry.

Source: Bollywood

Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is a mother of Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

Source: Bollywood

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a doting mom of Viaan and Samisha.

Source: Bollywood

Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is a mother to Zain and Misha.

Source: Bollywood

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is a stylish mom to Vamika.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood actresses and their stunning selfies

 Find Out More