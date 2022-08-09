Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gauri Khan, Anushka Sharma and more Bollywood divas who are stylish and sexy moms in the industry.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a hands-on mom for her two sons - Taimur and Jeh.Source: Bollywood
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a protective mom to her daughter Aaradhya.Source: Bollywood
Malaika Arora is one of the most stunning actresses in the industry.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is a mother of Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.Source: Bollywood
Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a doting mom of Viaan and Samisha.Source: Bollywood
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is a mother to Zain and Misha.Source: Bollywood
Anushka Sharma is a stylish mom to Vamika.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!