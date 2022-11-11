From Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt; a look at B-town celebrities and their first pictures with their newborn babies.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan and her elder son Taimur Ali Khan looked super cute in this picture.Source: Bollywood
Anushka Sharma shared a cute picture with her daughter Vamika and her husband Virat Kohli.Source: Bollywood
Alia Bhatt embraced motherhood on November 6 after she delivered her baby girl. The first picture of Alia and Ranbir post-discharged from the hospital went viral.Source: Bollywood
Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable picture with her daughter Samisha.Source: Bollywood
Kajal Aggarwal shared a picture of her holding her baby.Source: Bollywood
Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya looked cute as they posed with their newborn son.Source: Bollywood
Arpita Khan shared a cute picture with her baby daughter.Source: Bollywood
