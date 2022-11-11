Bollywood celebs share first pictures with their newborn babies

From Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt; a look at B-town celebrities and their first pictures with their newborn babies.

Janhvi Sharma

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her elder son Taimur Ali Khan looked super cute in this picture.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma shared a cute picture with her daughter Vamika and her husband Virat Kohli.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt embraced motherhood on November 6 after she delivered her baby girl. The first picture of Alia and Ranbir post-discharged from the hospital went viral.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty shared an adorable picture with her daughter Samisha.

Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal shared a picture of her holding her baby.

Shreya Ghoshal

Singer Shreya Ghoshal and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya looked cute as they posed with their newborn son.

Arpita Khan

Arpita Khan shared a cute picture with her baby daughter.

