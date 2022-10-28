Her nickname is Bebo and reportedly it was given to her by her dad Randhir Kapoor.Source: Bollywood
The nickname of the actress is Mithu which means sweet. Her family calls her by that name and fans call her PeeCee.Source: Bollywood
The pet name of the actor is Duggu. He does not reportedly like being addressed by this name but now has accepted the same.Source: Bollywood
Did you know Akshay's real ame is Rajiv Bhatia? From here he got his pet name Raju.Source: Bollywood
Alia is called as Aloo. This is because she was chubby before she did her Bollywood debut Student Of The Year.Source: Bollywood
Shahid, this name is for the world but his close friends and family call him Sasha.Source: Bollywood
She is called as Ash by her fans but she has a cute pet name titled Gullu which is adorable.Source: Bollywood
