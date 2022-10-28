Kareena Kapoor Khan

Her nickname is Bebo and reportedly it was given to her by her dad Randhir Kapoor.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Priyanka Chopra

The nickname of the actress is Mithu which means sweet. Her family calls her by that name and fans call her PeeCee.

Hrithik Roshan

The pet name of the actor is Duggu. He does not reportedly like being addressed by this name but now has accepted the same.

Akshay Kumar

Did you know Akshay's real ame is Rajiv Bhatia? From here he got his pet name Raju.

Alia Bhatt

Alia is called as Aloo. This is because she was chubby before she did her Bollywood debut Student Of The Year.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid, this name is for the world but his close friends and family call him Sasha.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

She is called as Ash by her fans but she has a cute pet name titled Gullu which is adorable.

