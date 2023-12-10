Kareena Kapoor Khan to Karishma Tanna: Performances that stood out on OTT in 2023
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 10, 2023
The year 2023 saw remarkable performances on OTT platforms, with a lot of diverse talents leaving a lasting impact on the audience.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan and further showed just how experienced she is by adding so much depth to the character.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tillotama Shome showed her versatility in the anthology series, Lust Stories 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harleen Sethi’s portrayal conveyed fear and vulnerability in Kohrra, engaging the audience in a world of horror and mystery.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanya Malhotra once again gave a standout performance in Kathal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Madan performance in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo was highly appreciated by both critics and viewers, she showcased a Vibrant and authentic performance.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shefali Shah had a dominating presence on-screen in Delhi Crime 2 as her powerhouse act of a relentless investigator continues.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt performance showed a balance with dramatic and lighter moments in Darlings.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The dynamic portrayal of a journalist by Karishma Tanna in Scoop, showcased adaptability and charisma.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These were some of the performances that redefined storytelling on OTT platforms and paved the way for an amazing year.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: PS 2 to Jailer: Top 10 best Tamil movies of 2023 to now stream on Netflix and more OTT
Find Out More