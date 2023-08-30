Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif, actors who regret saying 'no' to big films

Manisha Mandal

Aug 30, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has said no to many big films but regrets not doing KJo's Kal Ho Naa Ho till date.

Kajol

Kajol would have been Zara in Veer Zara, but the actress refused the role and later regretted.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was offered Slumdog Millionaire and he couldn't do it and felt that was a huge loss.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone regrets not doing Gangubai Kathiawadi reportedly.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar refused Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and he later took the success with a pinch of the salt.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif missed being Naina in Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor admitted that he regrets not doing Rang De Basanti.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor has rejected all blockbuster films that went to Ranveer Singh, RK was the first choice for Band Baaja Baarat.

Ameesha Patel

Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel regrets not doing Tere Naam with Salman Khan.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was awkward playing gay not once but twice; he refused Dostana and Kapoor & Sons.

