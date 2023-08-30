Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif, actors who regret saying 'no' to big films

Kareena Kapoor Khan regrets saying no to KHNH opposite Shah Rukh Khan the most; take a look at other actors and their career mistakes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan has said no to many big films but regrets not doing KJo's Kal Ho Naa Ho till date.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol would have been Zara in Veer Zara, but the actress refused the role and later regretted.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan was offered Slumdog Millionaire and he couldn't do it and felt that was a huge loss.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone regrets not doing Gangubai Kathiawadi reportedly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar refused Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and he later took the success with a pinch of the salt.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif missed being Naina in Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani opposite Ranbir Kapoor.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor admitted that he regrets not doing Rang De Basanti.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor has rejected all blockbuster films that went to Ranveer Singh, RK was the first choice for Band Baaja Baarat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel regrets not doing Tere Naam with Salman Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan was awkward playing gay not once but twice; he refused Dostana and Kapoor & Sons.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!