Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif, Bollywood stars who were asked to leave films midway

Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel claims Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked to leave Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, a look at other such instances.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Kaho Na Pyaar Hai

Recently, Gadar 2 actress Ameesha Patel revealed that Bebo was asked to leave from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Katrina Kaif

The Tiger 3 diva was asked to leave Saaya within one day of shoot.

Ranbir Kapoor

Makers realised Ranbir Kapoor was not the right choice and even he felt the same and left Jodhaa Akbar on mutual agreement.

Kartik Aaryan

Satyaprem Ki Katha actor was ousted by Karan Johar from Dostana 2 for demanding high fees, the left remains shelved.

Shraddha Kapoor

The TJMM actress was reportedly ousted from Saina Nehwal biopic midway as makers weren't convinced. She was replaced by Parineeti.

Tara Sutaria

The makers felt she isn't fit for the role and depsite giving dates to Kabir Singh, she was later ousted.

Sushant Singh Rajput

The late actor had given his dates for Half Girlfriend; later, he was removed from the film.

Sonu Sood

The actor shot for a few days for Manikarnika but later left the film due to alleged differences with Kangana Ranaut.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The PS2 actress was removed from Chalte Chalte midway and replaced by Rani Mukerji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Reports claim Bebo gave her 100 days to SLB for Ram Leela, and later left the film due to SLB's strict guidelines. It is claimed she was asked to leave.

