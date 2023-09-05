Kareena Kapoor Khan to Kiara Advani, Bollywood wives who don’t do any kitchen work

Jaane Jaan actress Kareena Kapoor Khan once confessed that she is a bad cook and doesn't even enter the kitchen, while her husband Saif Ali Khan has great cooking skills.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Jaane Jaan actress had confessed she can't even boil water while Saif is a good cook.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol

Ajay Devgn often takes digs at Kajol's cooking skills.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar once revealed that Tina cannot even make an omelette.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vidya Balan

The Neeyat actress confessed that she is a bad cook.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani

Satyaprem Ki Katha actress says that whatever her husband Sidharth Malhotra makes, she happily eats as she doesn't know cooking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra

The global phenomenon had confessed to being terrible at cooking but she is a foodie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt

The Heart of Stone actress doesn't even know how to make tea.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Parineeti Chopra

Soon-to-be Mrs. Chadha is a self-proclaimed bad cook.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone

The Pathaan actress is an exception, Ranveer has said she is a great cook.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif

Tiger 3 diva too enjoys cooking, and Vicky Kaushal is truly lucky.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan co-star Sanya Malhotra's fitness secret revealed

 

 Find Out More