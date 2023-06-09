Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora: B-town stars trolled for their attitude

There have been many actresses who have been trolled for their bad behaviour. Here, have a look at the same.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly is known for speaking rudely to the paps.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is often trolled for showing attitude to the paps and for her walking style.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra often gets trolled for her attitude issues.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty reportedly is also trolled for her attitude issues.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly does not have friends in Bollywood because of her attitude.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is known for her temper tantrums.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty is often trolled for her rude behaviour.

Kajol

Kajol often gets trolled for her attitude.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has often been trolled for her bad behaviour.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor often gets slammed for showing attitude to the paps.

Rude

These actresses have been very rude in general.

Killer attitude

They may be good looking but they are not down to Earth.

Thanks For Reading!

