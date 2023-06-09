Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora: B-town stars trolled for their attitude

There have been many actresses who have been trolled for their bad behaviour. Here, have a look at the same.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 09, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly is known for speaking rudely to the paps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora is often trolled for showing attitude to the paps and for her walking style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra often gets trolled for her attitude issues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty reportedly is also trolled for her attitude issues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reportedly does not have friends in Bollywood because of her attitude.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif is known for her temper tantrums.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shamita Shetty is often trolled for her rude behaviour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kajol often gets trolled for her attitude.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt has often been trolled for her bad behaviour.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor often gets slammed for showing attitude to the paps.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
These actresses have been very rude in general.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
They may be good looking but they are not down to Earth.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!