Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora: Top 10 Bollywood divas who killed it in neon gym wear 

From neon shorts to tank tops, these Bollywood divas know how to hit the gym in style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2023
Malaika Arora looks HAWT in neon yellow shorts and sports bra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor's jhatak pink top is fab.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan loves all things neon.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan's neon pink tank top gets a thumbs up.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday's neon gym shorts are oh-so-cool.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Disha Patani goes fab in neon orange shorts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone's neon pink sports bra is a must for all the ladies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani looks trendy and chic in neon sports bra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nora Fatehi has a fab gym wear collection.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!