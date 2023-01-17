Kareena Kapoor Khan to Malaika Arora: Top 10 Bollywood divas who killed it in neon gym wear 

From neon shorts to tank tops, these Bollywood divas know how to hit the gym in style.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 17, 2023

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora looks HAWT in neon yellow shorts and sports bra.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's jhatak pink top is fab.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves all things neon.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's neon pink tank top gets a thumbs up.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday's neon gym shorts are oh-so-cool.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani goes fab in neon orange shorts.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone's neon pink sports bra is a must for all the ladies.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani looks trendy and chic in neon sports bra.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi has a fab gym wear collection.

