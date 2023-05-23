Top 10 actresses who went bare body for bold scenes in movies

Here is a list of actresses who bravely went naked and left everyone shocked.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023

Bollywood actresses have performed extremely bold scenes in movies.

It takes a brave heart to take such decisions

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone went naked for a scene in Jism 2 and other movies.

Mandakini

Wearing a transparent saree under a waterfall in Ram Teri Ganga Maili was quite bold at that time.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia bravely went bare body in Julie.

Anu Aggarwal

Anu Aggarwal didn’t step aback for a bold scene in her debut movie Aashiqui.

Lisa Hydon

Lisa Hydon was bare body for a moment in the song Shake it Saiyaan from Rascals.

Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey drops it all for her debut feature film Nasha.

Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte went nude for a scene in Parched.

Udita Goswami

Udita Goswami stripteased Emraan Hashmi in Zeher.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan went nude for an intimate scene with Saif Ali Khan in Kurbaan.

Esha Gupta

Esha Gupta played bold scenes in Jannat 2 and Aashram

