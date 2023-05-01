Kareena Kapoor Khan's Top 10 no makeup looks
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan lately posted her no-makeup selfies in which she looked fresh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan in her no makeup look mentioned that she was waiting for her night shoot.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan without makeup is surely a beauty. What do you think?
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan's stunning no-makeup photos are a treat to the eyes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan's no-makeup snaps shows her flawless skin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena's no-makeup selfies always win on the internet.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena loves to sunbath and this snap is the proof. sun bath and this snap is the proof.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Look at Kareena's glowy skin which is a result of a good workout.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena making a goofy face without makeup is just so cute.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What a natural beauty Kareena is.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ajith Kumar's Top 10 highest grossing movies ever and their IMDb ratings
Find Out More