Kareena Kapoor Khan turns her Geet mode on, kills with her expressions in latest pics
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan is a golden vision as she attends an event in Jaipur.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Last night Kareena was a part of American luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren’s event in Jaipur.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena exudes regal glam in a strapless golden outfit.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bebo stunned in a gold-coloured foil attire from Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She kept bold yet elegant makeup with golden eyeliner and glossy pink lip colour.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her ensemble featured pockets on the side and she added minimal jewels to the look.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She tied her hair in a pulled-back ponytail exuding sophistication.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the work front, Kareena made her digital debut with Jaane Jaan which received critical acclaim.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In her kitty, she next has The Buckingham Murders and The Crew.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
