Kareena Kapoor Khan turns her Geet mode on, kills with her expressions in latest pics

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a golden vision as she attends an event in Jaipur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Last night Kareena was a part of American luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren’s event in Jaipur.

Kareena exudes regal glam in a strapless golden outfit.

Bebo stunned in a gold-coloured foil attire from Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023.

She kept bold yet elegant makeup with golden eyeliner and glossy pink lip colour.

Her ensemble featured pockets on the side and she added minimal jewels to the look.

She tied her hair in a pulled-back ponytail exuding sophistication.

On the work front, Kareena made her digital debut with Jaane Jaan which received critical acclaim.

In her kitty, she next has The Buckingham Murders and The Crew.

