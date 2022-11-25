Kareena, Saif and Taimur pose cutely in front of the camera while Jeh is seen throwing tantrums. This picture was taken during Diwali, this year.Source: Bollywood
Kareena was seen twinning in cool sunglasses with her baby boy Jeh. She had mentioned in her caption that they posed before going off to work with her boy.
The actress posed cutely with her son Taimur Ali Khan in front of Lord Ganesha at their residence.
Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a monochrome photo on mother's day with her mom Babita Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor. She credited her mom for her success.
After making her social media debut, she had posted a cute snap of Taimur and had written that he was the only one whom she will allow to steal her frame.
Kareena captured a monochrome shot of Saif Ali Khan playing the guitar for Taimur's 3rd birthday party.
Kareena captured this frame on International Women's Day, March 8, 2020. Babita was seen being a baby around Taimur who held an ice-cream.
The actress revealed in one of her posts that her favourite co-actor is Aamir Khan.
The actress posted a funny caption where she said that girls wanted to have 'sun'.
Kareena posted this snap during her quarantine time with Saif Ali Khan.
