Creative snap

Kareena, Saif and Taimur pose cutely in front of the camera while Jeh is seen throwing tantrums. This picture was taken during Diwali, this year.

Twinning goals

Kareena was seen twinning in cool sunglasses with her baby boy Jeh. She had mentioned in her caption that they posed before going off to work with her boy.

Mom-son seek blessings

The actress posed cutely with her son Taimur Ali Khan in front of Lord Ganesha at their residence.

Mommy goals

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a monochrome photo on mother's day with her mom Babita Kapoor and sister Karisma Kapoor. She credited her mom for her success.

Bebo's social media debut

After making her social media debut, she had posted a cute snap of Taimur and had written that he was the only one whom she will allow to steal her frame.

Monochrome mode

Kareena captured a monochrome shot of Saif Ali Khan playing the guitar for Taimur's 3rd birthday party.

Taimur with grandmother Babita

Kareena captured this frame on International Women's Day, March 8, 2020. Babita was seen being a baby around Taimur who held an ice-cream.

Funny Bebo

The actress revealed in one of her posts that her favourite co-actor is Aamir Khan.

Sunkissed

The actress posted a funny caption where she said that girls wanted to have 'sun'.

During COVID-19 induced lockdown

Kareena posted this snap during her quarantine time with Saif Ali Khan.

