Kareena Kapoor Khan's best vacay pics with Taimur, Jeh and Saif will give you wanderlust
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are vacationing in Europe.
Kareena posted a snap of her 'beta' Taimur relaxing at a restaurant by the beach.
The couple also visited London recently with Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan.
When Kareen was chilling with Jeh in Italy.
Kareena Kapoor shared some photos with her son Jeh Ali Khan and wrote, 'Life is beautiful'.
Kareena also shared a photo of Saif and Taimur chilling on a pink unicorn float.
Kareena Kapoor Khan had also shared snaps with Taimur from her Europe vacation.
Kareena and Taimur looked stunning in their outfits as they ate ice cream.
Saif and Kareena are making the most of their quality time with their two adorable kids in Europe.
Kareena and family in Maldives.
The actress often takes to her IG handle to provide us with glimpses from her vacation.
Such a cute view.
