Here's looking at times when Kareena Kapoor Khan looked charming in casual outfits.Source: Bollywood
Bebo looks chic and classy in a short red dress.Source: Bollywood
Bebo hitting the gym in style.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan loves easy-breezy dresses.Source: Bollywood
Nothing can get more casual than blue jeans and t-shirt.Source: Bollywood
Kareena is always upbeat with latest trends.Source: Bollywood
Bebo has always kept comfort first when it comes to styling.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!