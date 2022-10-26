Times when Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunted her flawless skin

Close-up shots and selfies of Kareena Kapoor Khan giving a good glimpse of her beautiful skin,

Nikita Thakkar

Natural beauty

Kareena Kapoor Khan is always glowing and how.

Selfie queen

Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to takes selfies.

Pretty features

Subtle makeup and she is ready to rule.

One with Tim Tim

Taimur is Kareena Kapoor Khan's selfie partner.

Post workout glow

Kareena Kapoor Khan's post-workout glow is unmissable.

Sharp features

Kareena Kapoor Khan indeed has pretty sharp features.

Sunkissed

Kareena Kapoor Khan's sunkissed selfie is oh-so-pretty.

Perfection

Make-up or no, Kareena Kapoor Khan always looks perfect.

