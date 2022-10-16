Super Cute Pictures of Kareena and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Jeh's super cute pictures will surely make you go aww...

Murtuza Iqbal

Source: Bollywood

Kareena with Jeh at aiport

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted with Jeh at the airport.

Source: Bollywood

Beautiful picture!

Kareena had shared this picture when Jeh was just six months old.

Source: Bollywood

Kareena with her 2 munchkins

Kareena, Taimur and Jeh are surely water babies.

Source: Bollywood

Beach Baby

It looks like Jeh is trying to build a sand castle with the help of mommy.

Source: Bollywood

Jeh - The Fitness Freak

Well, it looks like Jeh Ali Khan is also a fitness freak just like his mom.

Source: Bollywood

Jeh at Ranbir's wedding

Jeh Ali Khan surely looked super happy at his Mamu's wedding.

Source: Bollywood

The Pataudi Guys

Clearly, good looks are in the genes of the Pataudis.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Datta and these other contestants' fees will make your JAW DROP

 Find Out More