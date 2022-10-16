Kareena Kapoor Khan and her son Jeh's super cute pictures will surely make you go aww...Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted with Jeh at the airport.Source: Bollywood
Kareena had shared this picture when Jeh was just six months old.Source: Bollywood
Kareena, Taimur and Jeh are surely water babies.Source: Bollywood
It looks like Jeh is trying to build a sand castle with the help of mommy.Source: Bollywood
Well, it looks like Jeh Ali Khan is also a fitness freak just like his mom.Source: Bollywood
Jeh Ali Khan surely looked super happy at his Mamu's wedding.Source: Bollywood
Clearly, good looks are in the genes of the Pataudis.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!