Kareena's Top 10 cutest pics with Taimur and Jeh
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 23, 2023
Jeh Ali Khan looks a bit grumpy but cute with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Jeh is often seen getting cute kisses from mom Kareena Kapoor Khan.
We love the way Kareena Kapoor Khan is twinning with beta Jeh in this frame.
Jeh was once seen throwing tantrum in front of his mom, Kareena Kapoor Khan, dad Saif Ali Khan and brother Taimur.
Taimur Ali Khan was papped once with mom Kareena Kapoor Khan returning from playschool.
Jeh is distracted while Taimur looks the brightest in the family photo.
When Taimur and his mom Kareena Kapoor Khan went for shopping.
Taimur and Kareena are seen spending quality time with one another.
Taimur and Kareena are cuties beyond words.
Kareena is seen enjoying Gelato with son Taimur.
