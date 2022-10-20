The evergreen beauty-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is 42. The ageless beauty is known for her impeccable acting skills, flawless skin and toned body. Reportedly, she follows a strict diet and loves to use homemade remedies for her skin.

Siddhi Chatterjee

The secret behind Kareena Kapoor Khan's glowing skin

The diva loves to drink coconut water and also prefers washing her face with lukewarm water to remove all impurities.

Healthy meals

The heroine believes in having 3-4 meals in a way which are healthy and filled with nutrients.

Do not devoid yourself of good food

Kareena Kapoor Khan's dietician Rujuta Diwekar had once revealed in an interview that the actress does not devoid herself of food.

Stay hydrated

As per reports bebo consumes 3-4 litres of water on a daily basis. That's the secret behind that skin glow.

Bebo's favourite meal

When hungry the actress loves to munch on fresh fruit or have curd with rasins/strawberries.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's workout routine

The actress loves to do yoga and ensures that it is a part of her daily routine.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's workout plan

According to her dietician Rujuta, the actress also prefers running on the treadmill for 20-40 minutes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's detox food

Bebo prefers having cabbage, betroot and carrots when she is on a detox diet regime.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's weight loss secret

The actress believes in the concept of having a balance form of life where she regularly exercises and also takes enough rest.

