Kareena Kapoor Khan is 42. The ageless beauty is known for her impeccable acting skills, flawless skin and toned body. Reportedly, she follows a strict diet and loves to use homemade remedies for her skin.Source: Bollywood
The diva loves to drink coconut water and also prefers washing her face with lukewarm water to remove all impurities.Source: Bollywood
The heroine believes in having 3-4 meals in a way which are healthy and filled with nutrients.Source: Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor Khan's dietician Rujuta Diwekar had once revealed in an interview that the actress does not devoid herself of food.Source: Bollywood
As per reports bebo consumes 3-4 litres of water on a daily basis. That's the secret behind that skin glow.Source: Bollywood
When hungry the actress loves to munch on fresh fruit or have curd with rasins/strawberries.Source: Bollywood
The actress loves to do yoga and ensures that it is a part of her daily routine.Source: Bollywood
According to her dietician Rujuta, the actress also prefers running on the treadmill for 20-40 minutes.Source: Bollywood
Bebo prefers having cabbage, betroot and carrots when she is on a detox diet regime.Source: Bollywood
The actress believes in the concept of having a balance form of life where she regularly exercises and also takes enough rest.Source: Bollywood
