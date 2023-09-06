Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jaane Jaan and more upcoming crime thrillers releasing on OTT, theatres in September 2023

Upcoming crime thriller movies and web series to watch out for

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023

Crime Thriller

Crime Thriller genre film and series has much popularity and people love to because of its intriguing plot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Upcoming crime thrillers

From Kareena Kapoor Khan Jaane Jaan to Bambai Meri Jaan here are new gripping crime thrillers releasing this month.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jaane Jaan will keep you hooked on its mystery crime plot. Sujoy Ghosh's directorial will be released on the 21st of September on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reptile

Reptile is an upcoming American crime thriller film releasing on 29th September 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaala

Kaala is an upcoming action crime thriller web series releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on 15th September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Charlie Chopra

Charlie Chopra is a crime mystery thriller that will stream on Sony Liv from September 27 onwards.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bambai Meri Jaan

Bambai Meri Jaan starring Kay Kay Menon is a crime thriller web series releasing on Amazon Prime Video on 14th September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Burning Body

Burning Body is a web series revolving around a murder. It will stream on Netflix from 8th September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A haunting in Venice

A haunting in Venice is a mystery crime thriller releasing in theaters on 15th September 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Shah Rukh Khan, Ankit Gupta own land on moon: Check details

 

 Find Out More