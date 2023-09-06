Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Jaane Jaan and more upcoming crime thrillers releasing on OTT, theatres in September 2023

Upcoming crime thriller movies and web series to watch out forSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 06, 2023
Crime Thriller genre film and series has much popularity and people love to because of its intriguing plot.
From Kareena Kapoor Khan Jaane Jaan to Bambai Meri Jaan here are new gripping crime thrillers releasing this month.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan will keep you hooked on its mystery crime plot. Sujoy Ghosh's directorial will be released on the 21st of September on Netflix.
Reptile is an upcoming American crime thriller film releasing on 29th September 2023.
Kaala is an upcoming action crime thriller web series releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on 15th September.
Charlie Chopra is a crime mystery thriller that will stream on Sony Liv from September 27 onwards.
Bambai Meri Jaan starring Kay Kay Menon is a crime thriller web series releasing on Amazon Prime Video on 14th September.
Burning Body is a web series revolving around a murder. It will stream on Netflix from 8th September.
A haunting in Venice is a mystery crime thriller releasing in theaters on 15th September 2023.
