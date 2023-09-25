Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan, Tumbadd, Highway and other films on OTT with spellbinding visuals

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan, Tumbadd, Highway and other Bollywood movies where the backdrops perfectly complemented the story lines

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Jaane Jaan Netflix

Fans are gaga over how the misty hill station of Kalimpong has added to the story

Tumbadd Prime Video

The makers shot in real villages of Konkan and the rains added to the story

Kahaani on Prime Video

Satyajit Pande captured Kolkata as a part of the story with superb effect

Highway on Disney+Hotstar

The gorgeous locales of Himachal Pradesh added depth of the story of finding freedom

Kedarnath on Zee5

The temple and majestic mountains looked as pure as the love story

Photograph Prime Video

This Ritesh Batra movie used South Mumbai as part of story-telling

Masaan Prime Video

The cultural city of Varanasi plays backdrop to this tale of society and personal conflicts

Dum Laga Ke Haisha Prime Video

The delightful movie is complemented by anecdotes of middle class life in Haridwar

Gangs Of Wasseypur Prime Video

The authentic locations make the movie a sheer delight

Satya Sony LIV

Crime, Bhikhu Mhatre and some wonderful cinematography top off the film

