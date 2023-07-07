Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest no makeup pictures prove she's a true beauty
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023
Kareena Kapoor Khan is making headlines with her recent pictures.
She is creating wanderlust moments with her latest travel pics.
Bebo is on vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh.
She shared some natural no makeup look photos from the trip.
Kareena is a true beauty and her pictures are proof
Bebo is glowing and how
Kareena turns a beach baby
She went out on a lunch with her friends in Italy.
Bebo poses with Saif on a lunch date.
Kareena gets clicked with a fan during her trip
Kareena is aging yet looks gorgeous.
