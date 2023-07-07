Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest no makeup pictures prove she's a true beauty

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 07, 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making headlines with her recent pictures.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She is creating wanderlust moments with her latest travel pics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bebo is on vacation with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She shared some natural no makeup look photos from the trip.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena is a true beauty and her pictures are proof

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bebo is glowing and how

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena turns a beach baby

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She went out on a lunch with her friends in Italy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bebo poses with Saif on a lunch date.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena gets clicked with a fan during her trip

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena is aging yet looks gorgeous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 5 TV serials with quirky storylines that won fans hearts

 

 Find Out More