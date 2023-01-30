Kareena Kapoor Khan's most gorgeous pics with Saif, Taimur, Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been married to Saif Ali Khan and keeps sharing cute snaps with Taimur, Jeh Ali Khan and her husband; check it out.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2023

Unseen snap

A fan page of Kareena Kapoor Khan posted unseen snaps with of her with Saif Ali Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bebo and Saifu

The latest photo of the pair at their Mumbai home shows them with their buddy Davi Bains Gill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Posers

Saif, Kareena pose in front of the paps while Taimur is surely not in the mood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Khan's

This frame is the cutest of the Khan family. What do you think?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Daddy goals

Saif loves to enjoy time with his children and wife Kareena.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prettiest

Kareena is surely is the prettiest mom and Saif is the coolest dad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Forever

The pair has been married since 10 years and have worked together in LOC Kargil, Omkara, Tashan to name a few.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Goals

The pair got married on October 16, 2012. Taimur came in their life later and then in February 2021 Jeh came.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Saif

The actor was earlier married to Amrita Singh and is also father to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Workfront

The actor will be next seen in Adipurush essaying the role of Lankesh. The Vikram Vedha star looks cute with his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood celebs who stopped their husbands to work with these co-stars

 

 Find Out More