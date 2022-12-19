The actress feels that pregnancy comes with a lot of challenges as a woman goes through varied emotions during childbirth.Source: Bollywood
Kareena suggests that one needs to be calm during childbrith. She also used to feel frustrated with less sleep, calming her crying baby, but she treasured the new life whom she got into the world.
She feels that newborn kids need breast milk and nothing else during the initial phase.
She feels that if you want to give your child the best life then breastfeeding is what you need to do for six months.
Kareena feels that breastfeeding develops a bond between the mother and the child. The immunity of the baby is formed because breastmilk has nutrients.
Kareena feels that babies need to be vaccinated till they are 1.
Kareena feels if you are a workng mom then you need not be guilty. You need to believe in yourself and your baby will do well.
Never follow any beliefs that can risk your babies health. Always take the advice of a medical practioner when it comes to making decisions related to your child, is what she feels.
A father needs to also take care of many things like a mom does. Roles need to be divided between the couple, is her belief.
She feels that one needs to look after the girl child equally as one would for the boy child. Raising feminist children is important.
