Kareena Kapoor Khan's rare pictures with Saif Ali Khan that say they are a match made in heaven

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 21, 2024

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan manage to turn heads in style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We must say the two paint the town red with their love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan know how to look royal in every sense.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The two are head over heels in love with each other and their PDA pictures will make you fall for them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are a match made in heaven and this picture is a proof of the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

They are a power couple and their swag is on-point.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are proud parents to boys Taimur and Jeh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan give major love goals to many with their bond.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Their bond has grown stronger with each passing day and how!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan pictures scream royalty!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 fun facts about Kareena Kapoor Khan that every fan should know

 

 Find Out More