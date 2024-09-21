Kareena Kapoor Khan's rare pictures with Saif Ali Khan that say they are a match made in heaven
Janhvi Sharma
| Sep 21, 2024
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan manage to turn heads in style.
We must say the two paint the town red with their love.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan know how to look royal in every sense.
The two are head over heels in love with each other and their PDA pictures will make you fall for them.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are a match made in heaven and this picture is a proof of the same.
They are a power couple and their swag is on-point.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are proud parents to boys Taimur and Jeh.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan give major love goals to many with their bond.
Their bond has grown stronger with each passing day and how!
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan pictures scream royalty!
