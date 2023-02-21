Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh turns 2; check out top 10 adorable moments of the maa-beta

Kareena Kapoor Khan's beta Jeh has turned 2 today. Here, take a look at her special birthday wish for her darling son.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2023
Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday son" and revealed that Jeh did not want to leave her lap and that the situation will soon change.
The actress posted throwback snaps from the sets of her Hansal Mehta movie and Jeh seems to not be in a good mood. He does not leave her lap.
The way Kareena manages her work and personal life balance is commendable.
This picture of the mother and son is too cute, adorable and precious.
Kareena takes her son always with her to shoots and her snaps with him are the cutest.
Kareena has always emphasised the fact that her children need to know that she and Saif are working parents.
Kareena often in her social media posts have addressed her kids as, 'Mera beta', 'Tigers' and 'My boys'.
For Jeh and his family, today is a special day as the little one has turned 2.
He is the youngest champ of the Khan and Kapoor family.
The little one is known to appear in Kareena's yoga videos and is a pro in the same.
