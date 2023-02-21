Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh turns 2; check out top 10 adorable moments of the maa-beta

Kareena Kapoor Khan's beta Jeh has turned 2 today. Here, take a look at her special birthday wish for her darling son.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2023

Cute caption

Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday son" and revealed that Jeh did not want to leave her lap and that the situation will soon change.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby Jeh becomes 2

The actress posted throwback snaps from the sets of her Hansal Mehta movie and Jeh seems to not be in a good mood. He does not leave her lap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Inspirational

The way Kareena manages her work and personal life balance is commendable.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cutest

This picture of the mother and son is too cute, adorable and precious.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Travel baby

Kareena takes her son always with her to shoots and her snaps with him are the cutest.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Working mother

Kareena has always emphasised the fact that her children need to know that she and Saif are working parents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Loves her boys

Kareena often in her social media posts have addressed her kids as, 'Mera beta', 'Tigers' and 'My boys'.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A special day for Kapoor khandaan

For Jeh and his family, today is a special day as the little one has turned 2.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

About Jeh

He is the youngest champ of the Khan and Kapoor family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cute Jeh

The little one is known to appear in Kareena's yoga videos and is a pro in the same.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best Telugu romantic films to watch on OTT for all the feels

 

 Find Out More