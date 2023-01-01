Kareena Kapoor Khan's sunset photos are all things dreamy

Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for posting post card worthy photos. Take a look at her sunset snaps which will make you chase sunsets too.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 01, 2023

Best sunset snap

The actress posted this throwback picture where she said that Taimur, Jeh and Saif completed her life.

Where is Kareena now?

The actress as of now is vacationing with her family in Europe and is surely chasing sunsets.

Post card worthy

The actress is known for posting post card worthy photos of chasing sunsets and more.

Kareena's last movie

The actress was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

Kareena's workfront

She will be seen in Hansal Mehta's untitled movie and also in Sujoy Ghosh's remake of The Devotion Of Suspect X which is a Japanese novel.

Hands on mom

Apart from being a great actress, she is a cool mother who knows to strike a balance between her personal and professional life.

Kiss of 2023

The diva would also be seen in a Rhea Kapoor supoprted movie along with The Crew.

Last photo of 2022

The actress wss seen enjoying the last sunset of 2022 in Gstaad, Switerzland. She looked cute without makeup and let the snap do the talking.

Finest stars

It looks without saying that Bebo is one of the finest stars of the Bollywood movie industry.

Ready for 2023

It looks like the actress is all set to embrace 2023 with hubby Saif Ali Khan and her darling boys.

