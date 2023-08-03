Kareena Kapoor Khan's top 10 athleisure looks for a hot gym sesh

Scroll ahead to get a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor Khan's sexy athleisure looks which are too good to miss.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 03, 2023

Gorgeous

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks pretty in the floral-printed athleisure set.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Making heads turn

Kareena Kapoor Khan drives all crazy with her latest athleisure looks. Scroll ahead to get a glimpse

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chic

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks hot in the crop top and skirt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sexy

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks siren in the red crop top and leggings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sexiness

Kareena Kapoor Khan oozes hotness in the animal-print bralette and leggings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fab

She looks too good in this pastel-coloured athleisure set.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yogini

She is the perfect yogini and how?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hottest

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in the printed black three-piece set.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gorgeous

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks pretty in the floral-printed athleisure set.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What a figure

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks gorgeous here.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Monsoon goals

Kareena loves donning a sporty look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bomb

She knows to look a bomb always.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi and more TV stars first salary will shock you

 

 Find Out More