Kareena Kapoor Khan's Top 10 confessions about Taimur, Jeh and Saif

Kareena Kapoor is not only a brilliant actress she is also a doting mom to two kids. In her recent interviews, she made some confessions. Read on

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2023

Kind kids

Kareena Kapoor told her husband Saif that she wants her boys to be kind

Sharing parenting duties

Saif and Kareena take turns looking after their kids, Taimur and Jeh

Loves being Housewife

Kareena enjoys she loves being a housewife and taking care of her home.

Toddler Tantrum

Jeh is just two years and he is in screaming phase and Bebo confessed doing walking yoga every morning after him

Doesn’t follow ideal mother tips

Kareena Kapoor recently revealed that she doesn't follow the blueprint of being a mom on how to be a parent.

Jeh's RRR Naatu Naatu obsession

Jeh doesn’t eat anything until Naatu Naatu song from RRR is played

Taimur helps with house chores

Bebo loves doing house chores and asks Taimur to help her lay the table

Lessons on being together

Kareena asks her kids to watch when she or Saif is cooking and learn to work and stay together

Saif stayed away from hospital

She revealed that during pregnancy Saif Ali Khan had not stayed one night with her in the hospital.

