Kareena Kapoor Khan's Top 10 highest rated films on IMDb

3 Idiots, Talaash, Chameli and more: Check out top 10 movies of Kareena Kapoor Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023
The highest rated Kareena Kapoor Khan film on IMDB is 3 Idiots that also stars Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. It has a rating of 8.4.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The next on the list is Omkara that has a rating of 8 on 10.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Imtiaz Ali's film got a rating of 7.9.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film in which Kareena Kapoor Khan played a doctor received a rating of 7.7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie in which Kareena Kapoor Khan played the famous Poo received a rating of 7.4.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The multi-starrer film received a rating of 7.3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji is critically acclaimed. It got a rating of 7.2.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The romantic-comedy got a rating of 7 on IMDB.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan's movie that also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh has a rating of 6.8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film that revolves around a prostitute has an IMDB rating of 6.8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dev has Amitabh Bachchan, Fardeen Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in leading roles. It's IMDB rating is 6.7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aitraaz that saw Kareena Kapoor Khan as a lawyer has an IMDB rating of 6.6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
