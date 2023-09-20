Kareena Kapoor Khan's Top 10 highest rated films on IMDb

3 Idiots, Talaash, Chameli and more: Check out top 10 movies of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

3 Idiots

The highest rated Kareena Kapoor Khan film on IMDB is 3 Idiots that also stars Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. It has a rating of 8.4.

Omkara

The next on the list is Omkara that has a rating of 8 on 10.

Jab We Met

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the Imtiaz Ali's film got a rating of 7.9.

Udta Punjab

The film in which Kareena Kapoor Khan played a doctor received a rating of 7.7.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

The movie in which Kareena Kapoor Khan played the famous Poo received a rating of 7.4.

Yuva

The multi-starrer film received a rating of 7.3.

Talaash

The movie starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji is critically acclaimed. It got a rating of 7.2.

Hulchul

The romantic-comedy got a rating of 7 on IMDB.

Good Newwz

Kareena Kapoor Khan's movie that also stars Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh has a rating of 6.8.

Chameli

The film that revolves around a prostitute has an IMDB rating of 6.8.

Dev

Dev has Amitabh Bachchan, Fardeen Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in leading roles. It's IMDB rating is 6.7.

Aitraaz

Aitraaz that saw Kareena Kapoor Khan as a lawyer has an IMDB rating of 6.6.

