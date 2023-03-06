Kareena Kapoor Khan's top 10 photos of exercising with Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan is not the only one who loves exercising. Her son Jeh baba aka Jehangir Ali Khan also loves the same. Check the mom-son working out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2023
Kareena had captioned this post saying that Jeh was her best workout buddy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jeh is known for being naughty when his mom Kareena does yoga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress posted this snap on International Yoga Day with a caption that read balance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jeh's cute antics are unmissable which will make you smile wide.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Little Jeh watches Bebo swearing by surya namaskar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena knows the importance of stretching which one needs to do before yoga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena knows that if she does not sweat she won't look sexy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena glows the best when she does yoga.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena knows the art of balancing when it comes to workout.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena has often revealed that Jeh loves to do yoga and is acing this pose.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!