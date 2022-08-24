Kareena Kapoor Khan's most glamorous looks

Have a look at Kareena Kapoor’s ravishing outfits.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywood

Queen in true sense

Kareena Kapoor rules the hearts of her fans in the gorgeous black outfit

Source: Bollywood

Beach vibes

Glam is important at the beach as well and Kareena knows it

Source: Bollywood

Palat

Kareena giving us total poo vibes in the black jumpsuit

Source: Bollywood

Blue Baby

Kareena Kapoor Khan swirls in a blue salwar suit and is making our hearts melt

Source: Bollywood

Blur but Beautiful

Blurred picture but Kareena Kapoor is still our focus point

Source: Bollywood

Gorgeous than ever

Kareena Kapoor looks breathtaking in white lehenga with silver linings in it

Source: Bollywood

Sunkissed

Kareena always glows when sun rays touch her skin

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From Ananya Panday to Malaika Arora, actresses slay in mirror selfies

 Find Out More