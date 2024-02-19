Kareena to Konkona: Top 10 actresses who highlighted the lives of sex workers on the screen
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024
Alia Bhatt played the role of sex worker turned madam of a brothel, Gangubai in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kalki Koechlin played the role of a sex worker in Abhay Deol starrer movie Dev D.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan has played the role of a prostitute in Chameli.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena played a street-smart prostitute in the movie who changes a man's outlook towards the world.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut also played an escort in the movie called Rajjo.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji's character had to take up an escort service job in Laga Chunari Mein Daag in order to help her family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Dhupia played the role of a sex worker in Julie.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Preity Zinta played an escort in Salman, Rani starrer Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. She then turns into a surrogate.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha Koirala also played the role of a prostitute in a movie called Market.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Huma Qureshi played Jhimli in Varun Dhawan starrer Badlapur.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Konkona Sen Sharma played the role of a prostitute in Kunal Kemmu starrer Traffic Signal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress has been impressing everyone with her character-defined roles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 unconventional romance movies on OTT platforms
Find Out More