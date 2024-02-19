Kareena to Konkona: Top 10 actresses who highlighted the lives of sex workers on the screen

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024

Alia Bhatt played the role of sex worker turned madam of a brothel, Gangubai in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Kalki Koechlin played the role of a sex worker in Abhay Deol starrer movie Dev D.  

Kareena Kapoor Khan has played the role of a prostitute in Chameli. 

Kareena played a street-smart prostitute in the movie who changes a man's outlook towards the world. 

Kangana Ranaut also played an escort in the movie called Rajjo. 

Rani Mukerji's character had to take up an escort service job in Laga Chunari Mein Daag in order to help her family.  

Neha Dhupia played the role of a sex worker in Julie.  

Preity Zinta played an escort in Salman, Rani starrer Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. She then turns into a surrogate.

Manisha Koirala also played the role of a prostitute in a movie called Market. 

Huma Qureshi played Jhimli in Varun Dhawan starrer Badlapur.  

Konkona Sen Sharma played the role of a prostitute in Kunal Kemmu starrer Traffic Signal. 

The actress has been impressing everyone with her character-defined roles. 

