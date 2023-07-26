Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: 10 biggest mistakes of film LOC kargil that led it to become a flop

LoC Kargil is the story of Indian soldiers who fought in the Kargil war. Although It was a big flop due to these 10 mistakes,Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023
The biggest negative point of the film was its duration, which was 4 hours and 15 minutes long.
The Kargil war memories were too fresh in people's minds, but the film failed to capture them.
People saw it through live news reporting at that time. In such a situation, the movie seems fake.
Too much Masala was added, and the film seemed to deviate from its original purpose.
There was more drama in real-life stories than what was translated in this movie.
The film uses the same hills in all its battle scenes and shows unnecessary dialogue.
The film had too many subplots, which failed to find takers.
After the film flopped, Director JP Dutta said that people are not ready to watch docudrama, which caused a stir.
JP Dutta's wife, Bindiya Goswami, said, "Those who don't like films are traitors (anti-nationals).
Overall The film couldn't capture the emotions of people at that time, which led it to become a flop.
