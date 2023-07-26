Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: 10 biggest mistakes of film LOC kargil that led it to become a flop

LoC Kargil is the story of Indian soldiers who fought in the Kargil war. Although It was a big flop due to these 10 mistakes,

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023

Film Duration

The biggest negative point of the film was its duration, which was 4 hours and 15 minutes long.

Failed to Capture Memories

The Kargil war memories were too fresh in people's minds, but the film failed to capture them.

Seemed fake

People saw it through live news reporting at that time. In such a situation, the movie seems fake.

Unusual Masala

Too much Masala was added, and the film seemed to deviate from its original purpose.

Different from real life stories

There was more drama in real-life stories than what was translated in this movie.

Same location

The film uses the same hills in all its battle scenes and shows unnecessary dialogue.

Confused Subplots

The film had too many subplots, which failed to find takers.

Controversial statement

After the film flopped, Director JP Dutta said that people are not ready to watch docudrama, which caused a stir.

Calls people Anti-nationals

JP Dutta's wife, Bindiya Goswami, said, "Those who don't like films are traitors (anti-nationals).

Couldn't capture emotions

Overall The film couldn't capture the emotions of people at that time, which led it to become a flop.

