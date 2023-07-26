Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Shershaah to Lakshya: Top 10 Bollywood films inspired by Indo-Pak war

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023

Lakshya

Lakshya is set against the backdrop of the Kargil War, the story focuses on the life of a soldier.

Shershaah

Shershaahtells the tale of Captain Vikram Batra, age 24, who died on the Kargil War battlefield.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was in charge of carrying out medical evacuations, dropping supplies at the Kargil war.

Romeo Akbar Walter

Romeo Akbar Walter is a spy thriller based on the 1971 war.

LOC: Kargil

LOC: Kargil is based on the Indian Army's successful Operation Vijay.

Dhoop

Dhoop deals with the aftermath of the death of Captain Anuj Nayyar, an Indian Army officer who died defending Tiger Hill from Pakistani troops.

Border

Border is about a company of soldiers (most of the Punjabis) who must defend the India border at all costs.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Uri: The Surgical Strike is about the surgical strike that happened in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir back in 2016.

Raazi

Raazi is about a Kashmiri girl whose dad is working as a spy. He wants her daughter to marry a Pakistani soldier so that she can serve as an undercover RAW agent.

Ghaazi Attack

What happened when Pakistani submarine, Ghazi planned their attack on INS Rajput?

Over the years

Bollywood has developed a number of films to depict the level of bravery our soldiers.

The Kargil War

The Kargil War was a battle that erupted in May–July 1999 between Pakistan and India in Kargil.

