Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Top 10 Bollywood and TV celebs who come from an Army background

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023

Akshay Kumar

The actor's father, Hari Om Bhatia was a soldier in the Army.

Priyanka Chopra

Her parents were doctors in the Indian Army.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka's father was a colonel in the Army.

Dipika Kakar

Dipika's father served in the Indian Army.

Nakuul Mehta

His father was a part of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia's father served in the Indian Navy.

Rajeev Khandelwal

His father was a colonel in the Indian Army.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta's father was an Army officer.

Rannvijay Singha

His father was in the Indian Army and his brother is currently serving the Indian Navy.

Sushmita Sen

Her father was a wing commander in the Indian Air Force.

