Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Vikram Batra, Dimple Cheema real love story that Shershaah was based on

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023

Shershaah

Shershaah starring Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is based on Captain Vikram Batra.

Shershaah story

The film showcases the real love story of Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema

Who was Vikram Batra?

Vikram Batra was an Indian Army captain during the Kargil War of 1999.

Vikram Batra's love story

On Kargil Vijay Diwas take a look at Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema’s love story that inspired Shershaah.

How did they meet?

The couple met at Punjab University while pursuing MA in English and slowly fell in love.

Vikram joined Army

Vikram Batra left the university completing his first year to join the Indian Army.

Meetups

He visited home in his breaks and met Dimple.

Marriage in temple

Vikram once tied Dimple’s dupatta to his wrist and took parikrama at Mansa Devi Temple and called it their marriage.

Official wedding

Dimple’s father didn’t approve of her wedding to Vikarm yet she was strong on her will to marry him going against the family.

Vikram Batra death

During the Kargil War, on 19th June 1999 Indian Army captured point 1540 under the leadership of Vikram Batra but he died.

Dimple stayed single

After the death of Vikram, Dimple was shattered and vowed to single and not marry anyone.

Vikram’s widow

Although they were not officially married, Dimple still lives as Vikram’s widow and says in the past 17 years she has never felt detached from him.

