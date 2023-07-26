Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Vikram Batra, Dimple Cheema real love story that Shershaah was based on

On Kargil Vijay Diwas remembering Vikram Batra, Dimple Cheema's real love story that inspired ShershaahSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 26, 2023
Shershaah starring Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is based on Captain Vikram Batra.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film showcases the real love story of Vikram Batra and Dimple CheemaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram Batra was an Indian Army captain during the Kargil War of 1999.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On Kargil Vijay Diwas take a look at Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema’s love story that inspired Shershaah.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple met at Punjab University while pursuing MA in English and slowly fell in love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram Batra left the university completing his first year to join the Indian Army.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He visited home in his breaks and met Dimple.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram once tied Dimple’s dupatta to his wrist and took parikrama at Mansa Devi Temple and called it their marriage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dimple’s father didn’t approve of her wedding to Vikarm yet she was strong on her will to marry him going against the family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During the Kargil War, on 19th June 1999 Indian Army captured point 1540 under the leadership of Vikram Batra but he died.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After the death of Vikram, Dimple was shattered and vowed to single and not marry anyone.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Although they were not officially married, Dimple still lives as Vikram’s widow and says in the past 17 years she has never felt detached from him.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!