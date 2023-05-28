Karisma Kapoor and ex-husband Sanjay Kapur enjoy a family dinner; daughter Samaira Kapoor rocks a black slit dress [VIEW PICS]

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023

Karisma Kapoor looked pretty

Karisma Kapoor who is one of the queens of chic in Bollywood looked lovely in a black dress. She was styled in a simple manner

Sanjay Kapur and friends

It looks like Sanjay Kapur came with some common friends and relatives. They ate at Mizu the Japanese restaurant

Karisma Kapoor is hesitant

Karisma Kapoor was hesitant about getting clicked. She told the paps not to take pics of the family members

Karisma Kapoor closes her eyes

It looks like the paparazzi went hard with the flash. Karisma Kapoor had to close her eyes

Sanjay Kapur dotes on the kids

The couple have made sure that the children get love from both their parents. Samaira and Kiaan visit their dad in Delhi

Sanjay Kapur is a businessman

Sanjay Kapur is one of the top businessmen of Delhi. His net worth is USD 81 million dollars

Sanjay Kapur is camera shy

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sanjay Kapur told paps to stop taking pics. They divorced in 2016

Samaira Kapur's debut

The young lady has acted in a short film made by Rysa Panday. She was in a supporting role

Samaira turned 18

The young lady turned 18 two months ago. Her birthday was a quiet affair

Chic Samaira

It is evident that Samaira has inherited her mom Karisma's sense of style and effortless chic

Kiaan Raj Kapoor exits

Kiaan Raj Kapoor who is the son of Karisma and Sanjuy quickly entered the car

Shy Samaira Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira is known to avoid the media

