Karisma Kapoor and ex-husband Sanjay Kapur enjoy a family dinner; daughter Samaira Kapoor rocks a black slit dress [VIEW PICS]

Karisma Kapoor and ex-husband Sanjay Kapur step out for dinner with friends; Samaira Kapoor looks lovely in a black dress; Kiaan Raj Kapoor is also present [View Pics]Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2023
Karisma Kapoor who is one of the queens of chic in Bollywood looked lovely in a black dress. She was styled in a simple mannerSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It looks like Sanjay Kapur came with some common friends and relatives. They ate at Mizu the Japanese restaurantSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Karisma Kapoor was hesitant about getting clicked. She told the paps not to take pics of the family membersSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It looks like the paparazzi went hard with the flash. Karisma Kapoor had to close her eyesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple have made sure that the children get love from both their parents. Samaira and Kiaan visit their dad in DelhiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Kapur is one of the top businessmen of Delhi. His net worth is USD 81 million dollarsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sanjay Kapur told paps to stop taking pics. They divorced in 2016Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The young lady has acted in a short film made by Rysa Panday. She was in a supporting roleSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The young lady turned 18 two months ago. Her birthday was a quiet affairSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It is evident that Samaira has inherited her mom Karisma's sense of style and effortless chicSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kiaan Raj Kapoor who is the son of Karisma and Sanjuy quickly entered the carSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira is known to avoid the mediaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!