Karisma Kapoor birthday: Unknown facts about the 90s star who ruled every heart
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 25, 2023
Karisma Kapoor turned 50 as she celebrates her birthday today. Check out some unknown facts about her.
Karisma is said to be the first female from the Kapoor family to get into the film business.
She made her acting debut at the age of 17 with Prem Qaidi.
She is the first Bollywood celebrity to endorse Coca-Cola in India as a brand ambassador in 1998.
She got a breakthrough with Raja Hindustani and Dil Toh Pagal Hai, apparently, these roles were written for another actress.
Karisma’s nickname Lolo is inspired by Hollywood actor Gina Lollobrigida.
Karisma also hosted a segment Big Memsaab as a radio jockey on 92.7 FM.
She had her own TV series, titled Karishma – The Miracles of Destiny which aired on Sahara One from 2003 to 2004.
Karisma Kapoor believes in numerology and removed H from her name.
Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan were almost supposed to get married.
With films like Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1 and Biwi No. 1 she became the number 1 queen of Bollywood.
