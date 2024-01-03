Karmma Calling and other Top 7 shows on Disney Plus Hotstar to binge watch in January 2024

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024

Kickstart the new year with a bang by binge watching these new shows on Disney + Hotstar.

The inspirational National Geographic series Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins centers on travel journalist Jeff Jenkins.

Look no farther than Ishura if you enjoy Japanese anime series.

A six-part documentary series called Choir tells the inspirational story of the Detroit Youth Choir, who gained fame from America's Got Talent.

For lovers of Marvel Comics, January brings a visit from Alaqua Cox as Echo, aka Maya Lopez.

For a third season, Disney+ Hotstar is bringing back The Legend of Hanuman, a beloved show for fans of mythology.

An adaption of Madeleine Stowe's and Emily VanCamp's Revenge, Karmma Calling, brings back Raveena Tandon onto the screens.

Aarya will be back with Part 2 of Season 3 and fans will once again see the stunning Sushmita Sen on screens.

