Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt often shares photos of her pet cat Edward. She also had a pet cat named Sheeba who passed away in 2021.Source: Bollywood
The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor has a dog named Katori. Reportedly he kept this name as when she had come home she looked like a bowl.Source: Bollywood
The actor has a beagle named Joey. It was in 2021 when he welcomed his furry friend and embraced 'fatherhood'.Source: Bollywood
The actress is a huge animal lover and has four pet cats named Yoda, Loki, Miumiu, and Xyza.Source: Bollywood
The actor has a pet named Oscar who is a boxer breed. His 11-year-old dog had passed away previously due to kidney failure.Source: Bollywood
The actress and her hubby Virat Kohli love pets. They had a dog named Bruno who died in 2021. They now have a labrador named Dude.Source: Bollywood
The actress has 3 pets named Diana, Gino, and Panda. They are of the breeds German Shepherd, Chihuahua and husky respectively.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!