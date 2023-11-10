Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and more celebs glam up for Sara Ali Khan's Diwali Bash

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023

Punit Malhotra looks dapper in black. 

Ananya Panday is always a show-stealer. She looks gorgeous in this co-ord set.

Orry in the house, yo!

Ananya and Orry pose for pictures together. Also, Orry got a new phone cover again. 

A fan asks Ananya and Orry for a picture.

Another admirer of Ananya gets her wish of a selfie fulfilled.

Aditya Roy Kapur turns up looking as handsome as ever.

Kartik Aaryan opts for yellow kurta for Sara Ali Khan's Diwali bash.

Kartik and Sara dated in the past but they continue to remain friends after break-up. 

Karan Johar brought art to Sara Ali Khan's Diwali bash. 

Celebrity fitness instructor Namrata Purohit dons a lehenga for Sara's Diwali party.

Fashion model Rahi Chadda looks dapper in black.

Mihir Ahuja who will be seen in The Archies next also joined Sara at her Diwali party.

Nidhi Dutta and her husband also attend Sara Ali Khan's Diwali Bash. 

