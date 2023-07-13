Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma and more top celebs who broke traffic laws

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023

Anushka Sharma was charged with a challan of Rs 10,500 for riding a bike without helmet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kartik Aaryan was riding a bike wearing a helmet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Naga Chaitanya was fined for violating traffic rules at Jubilee Hills check-post as he had black film in his car.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan was riding a pillion without a helmet in Delhi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Varun Dhawan took a selfie with a fan, while stranded in a traffic jam.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kunal Kemmu was fined Rs 500 in March last year by the Mumbai traffic department after a social media user shared pictures of Kunal riding a bike without a helmet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aayush Sharma was fined for riding a bike without wearing a helmet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Warina Hussain was also fined for riding a bike without wearing a helmet.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harshvardhan Rane also came under scanner for flouting traffic rules.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kim Sharma was driving once on the wrong side of the road under alcohol influence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Public figures are under constant scrutiny and are often idolized as role models.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

While they often urge people to take the right step and support the right causes, sometimes, they too, are caught breaking rules.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: What Jhumka, Tum Kya Mile and more: Top 10 latest hits by Arijit Singh

 

 Find Out More