Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma and more top celebs who broke traffic laws
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023
Anushka Sharma was charged with a challan of Rs 10,500 for riding a bike without helmet.
Kartik Aaryan was riding a bike wearing a helmet.
Naga Chaitanya was fined for violating traffic rules at Jubilee Hills check-post as he had black film in his car.
Sara Ali Khan was riding a pillion without a helmet in Delhi.
Varun Dhawan took a selfie with a fan, while stranded in a traffic jam.
Kunal Kemmu was fined Rs 500 in March last year by the Mumbai traffic department after a social media user shared pictures of Kunal riding a bike without a helmet.
Aayush Sharma was fined for riding a bike without wearing a helmet.
Warina Hussain was also fined for riding a bike without wearing a helmet.
Harshvardhan Rane also came under scanner for flouting traffic rules.
Kim Sharma was driving once on the wrong side of the road under alcohol influence.
Public figures are under constant scrutiny and are often idolized as role models.
While they often urge people to take the right step and support the right causes, sometimes, they too, are caught breaking rules.
