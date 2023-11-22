Kartik Aaryan birthday: Here’s how Satyaprem Ki Katha actor celebrates his special day with family
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023
Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has turned 33 today.
Kartik is known as an audience actor and enjoys the stardom of a massive fanbase.
As the actor turns a year older here’s a peek into how he loves to celebrate his special day.
Once Kartik revealed that his mother recites Satyanarayan's story at home on his birthday and now that has become a ritual.
His mother cooks his favourite food on his birthday.
The special birthday meal includes, dal makhani, paneer, raita, pulao, puri and kheer among sweets.
Kartik claims Kheer is special because he has not found the same taste anywhere.
Last year, the actor received a surprise from his family including his pet Katori.
Later in the day he visited Shree Siddhivinayak Temple.
It is unknown how Satyaprem Ki Katha actor will ring into his birthday this year,
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently working on Kabir Khan's directorial project Chandu Champion.
