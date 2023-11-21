Kartik Aaryan birthday: Watch these Top 10 films on OTT to celebrate the young superstar

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023

Pyaar Ka Punchnama - This movie is surely a laughter riot which keeps you hooked up with the best dialogues.

Guest in London - Cute chemistry and a brilliant performance with Kriti Kharbanda was delivered by Kartik in this film.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety - This was a tale between the bond of friendship and the banter of love games which proved to be a superhit among the fans.

Luka Chuppi - The desi role suited Kartik Aryan hence, making his fans love him even more for his simplicity.

Pati Patni aur Woh - Kartik portrayed the role of a husband who was confused to choose between his wife and his ‘woh’.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 - With brilliant dialogues and peppy songs, this movie was a blockbuster.

Satyaprem Ki Katha - People adored Kartik’s portrayal of a loving and a caring husband.

Shehzada - Kartik won us over with his comic timing in this film which was quite appreciated by the audience.

Love Aaj Kal - Kartik was the talk of the town during the release of this film mainly because of two reasons - his superb acting skills and his bonding with his co-star Sara.

Freddy - The intense role was new to Kartik which he pulled off brilliantly and fans appreciated his efforts to try something new.

