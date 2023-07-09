Kartik Aaryan buys a lavish flat; Check out most expensive things owned by Satyaprem Ki Katha star
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2023
Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of Satyaprem Ki Katha.
The self-made star enjoys massive stardom with equal hits and flops in his career.
Kartik has recently purchased an apartment in Juhu Mumbai.
The lavish flat is valued at a whopping Rs 17.50 crore.
The actor owns India’s first McLaren GT worth Rs 3.2 crore gifted by Bhushan Kumar post the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
The Shehzada actor purchased a convertible Mini Cooper S worth Rs 45 lakh.
In his automobile collection, he also owns Lamborghini Urus worth Rs 3.5 crore.
Earlier Kartik also bought a plush apartment worth Rs 1.60 crore in Versova, Mumbai.
Kartik has a black skull jacket which is valued Rs 4.5 lakh.
Kartik Aaryan’s latest film Satyaprem Ki Katha has so far collected approximately Rs 60.90 crore.
Kartik also has an exciting lineup including Aashiqui 3, and Kabhir Khan’s next.
